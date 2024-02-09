Police: Decatur man found with a pound of meth and over 500 fentanyl pills

Feb. 8—A Decatur man was found to be in possession of around a pound of meth and more than 500 fentanyl pills when the Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his residence Thursday, police said.

Demichael Deshaun Mason, 36, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking meth, and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm following the search in the 700 block of Cedar Lake Road Southwest, according to police.

Police said Mason also had active arrest warrants. Court records show a criminal history for Mason, including theft, robbery and assault. He was out on bond for a 2022 meth trafficking charge at the time of his arrest Thursday, according to court records.

In addition to the drugs, police said they found a firearm and currency "that was determined to be proceeds from drug trafficking and seized."

Mason remained in Morgan County Jail on Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $600,000 bond, according to the release.

