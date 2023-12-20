Police: Decatur resident's home invaded by ex-girlfriend

Dec. 19—An investigation into a home invasion and physical assault of a Decatur resident determined the resident's ex-girlfriend was to blame, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Taksha Yvetta Jones, 23, of Pinehill, was charged with first-degree domestic violence after police responded to the victim in the 2900 block of Wimberly Drive southwest in June and began investigating.

"Jones forced entry through the back door of (the victim's) apartment and assaulted her inside," an investigator affidavit reads.

Police said Jones was transported from Madison County Jail to Morgan County Jail on Dec. 15. She remained there Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino