Police say Decatur woman ran victim over

Oct. 5—Decatur police arrested a woman today who they say assaulted and ran over an individual with her vehicle last week.

On Sep. 30, police responded to an assault investigation on 1214 W. Moulton St. They said they located the victim in the parking lot of a vacant building at that address who had been run over by a vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was later released.

Police say the suspect was identified as Decatur resident Mi'Asia Shakiea Davis, 25. She was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment and booked into Morgan County Jail in lieu of $27,000 bail.

