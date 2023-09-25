Police: Decatur woman stabbed man with glass bottle

Sep. 25—A Decatur woman was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence after she allegedly stabbed a man Sunday with a glass bottle, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Gabrielle Byrd, 35, had already left the scene of the alleged stabbing in the 200 block of 10th Avenue Southwest when police responded. Police said the victim told them Byrd stabbed him following an altercation.

Police located Byrd a short time later and booked her into Morgan County Jail without bond.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, according to police.

