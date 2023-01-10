Police find deceased man in apartment parking lot Saturday night

A 38-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of a southside apartment complex on Saturday, according to Oklahoma City police.

Oklahoma City police found a man dead at a south OKC apartment complex on Saturday.

Police were called to the 8800 block of S Drexel Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found Rocky Gonzalez dead in the complex's parking lot.

It appeared he was shot to death, according to police.

On Monday, police said no arrests have been made and asked for anyone with information to contact them at the department's homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man found shot to death at Oklahoma City apartment complex Saturday