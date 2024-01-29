Police: Deceased person found floating in Oakland body of water

(KRON) — A body was found in an Oakland body of water Sunday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers received a call before 4:30 p.m. about the incident.

The body was found in the 5400 block of Coliseum Way. Police located the deceased individual. OPD neither stated whether foul play was involved nor if it was a suspicious death.

The identity of the deceased person was not released. No other information is available at this time.

Last October, a body was found inside a floating suitcase at Lake Merritt. The subject was later discovered to be a 23-year-old man.

