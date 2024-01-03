Police: Deceased person found Tuesday believed to be Topeka's 35th homicide victim of 2023

An individual found deceased Tuesday in the 600 block of S.W. 14th is believed to have died Dec. 28, making that person Topeka's 35th homicide victim of 2023, police said Wednesday.

The victim's name, age and gender weren't being made public Wednesday as police sought to locate next of kin, said Topeka police Lt. Ed Stanley.

Daniel V. Hesler, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Wednesday in connection with first-degree murder, he said.

Hesler was booked at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday afternoon without bond, jail records said. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Jail records indicated Hesler was also being held on an outstanding 2023 Shawnee County felony warrant charging him with robbery.

Topeka police on Wednesday were continuing to investigate a homicide thought to have been committed Dec. 28 in the 600 block of S.W. 14th.

Situation was initially called a 'suspicious death'

Police were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of S.W. 14th to check the welfare of a person, who was found deceased, Stanley said.

Police initially classified the case as a "suspicious death" before concluding it was a homicide.

The death remained under investigation, Stanley said.

The victim was Topeka’s 35th homicide victim of 2023, which is the most the capital city has seen in a calendar year.

The city's prior top total for a calendar year had been 30, recorded in 2017.

