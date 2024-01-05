Police: December altercation in Wallace Street home leads to shots fired, charges

Jan. 5—Four gunshots were fired inside a Wallace Street home during a mid-December altercation involving four people, according to city police, and the man who allegedly first brandished the handgun involved is headed to trial.

The case against Evan James Klingensmith, 22, was ordered to be held for court by Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Witnesses told Meadville city police that an argument at Klingensmith's home in the 300 block of Wallace Street between Klingensmith and a woman quickly escalated to an altercation involving another man and woman present a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 15. Wallace Street, an alley that runs east-west from North Cottage Street to Garden Street, is located a block south of First District Elementary.

As the altercation turned physical, Klingensmith stood on a chair, reached up to the room's drop ceiling and removed a .22 caliber revolver, witnesses told police according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. After retrieving the gun, Klingensmith allegedly pointed it at the wall and fired a round.

A struggle for the firearm involving all four people then ensued, witnesses told police.

According to the affidavit, the woman involved in the initial argument gained partial control of the gun and fired three more rounds into the baseboard of the wall in order to empty the weapon. She then disengaged from the struggle, left with the gun and called 911.

Police arrived shortly to find the woman outside the residence. After obtaining the gun from her, they entered the two-story residence and, with guns drawn, ordered the other man to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Klingensmith by this time was upstairs, police reported, and was ordered to come to the top of the stairs and get down on the floor, where he was handcuffed.

Police reported that the serial number had been removed from the gun used in the incident, and that the gun had allegedly been stolen.

Klingensmith faces felony charges of possession of firearm with altered serial number and receiving stolen property. At the hearing, prosecutors withdrew felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

In addition to the felony charges, Klingensmith faces misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault and summary charges of harassment and discharging firearms prohibited.

Online court records show no charges filed against the other people involved, nor another man police discovered asleep in a bedroom in the house.

Klingensmith remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.