Police declare riot at protest in southeast Portland

(Reuters) - Police declared a riot at a protest in southeast Portland, asking demonstrators to disperse and saying that individuals vandalized an office and threw burning material into it.

"Portland Police has declared the gathering near the Multnomah Building a riot after individuals vandalized, repeatedly smashed first floor windows with rocks and threw burning material into an office", the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.





