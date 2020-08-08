Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night

About 200 people gathered at Laurelhurst Park and started marching to the Penumbra Kelly Building at East Burnside Street and NE 47th Avenue, a building shared by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau, according to CBS.

Officers declared an unlawful assembly almost immediately after the crowd arrived at the Penumbra Kelly Building. They said protesters broke apart a retaining wall at a nearby property and threw chunks of concrete and rocks at officers. Some in the crowd were also accused of shining lasers at officers’ faces.

- (YELLING) --see no riot here. Take off your riot gear. I don't see no riot here. Take off your riot gear. I don't see no riot here.

