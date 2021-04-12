Police declared an unlawful assembly in Huntington Beach after groups clashed at a 'White Lives Matter' rally

Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
huntington beach black lives matter rally
Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Huntington Beach, CA. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Last week, residents in Huntington Beach received flyers promoting a "White Lives Matter" rally.

  • On Sunday, hundreds of counter-protesters arrived to confront the rally.

  • Demonstrators clashed with each other and police, prompting an unlawful assembly to be declared.

Police declared an unlawful assembly near the popular pier in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday after opposing demonstrations took place.

Hundreds of people arrived to counter-protest what was promoted as a "White Lives Matter" rally, but the counter-protesters appeared to make up the majority of demonstrators, the local ABC 7 station reported.

People in attendance included Black Lives Matter supporters, supporters of former President Donald Trump, and people displaying support for white supremacist groups, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At least six people were arrested on charges related to sound ordinances, interfering with police, and weapons violations, the local NBC 4 station reported.

Videos shared on social media captured confrontations between both police and protesters and between different protest groups.

Photos also showed signs and shirts with various messages, including "Black Lives Matter" and "All Lives Matter," as well as pro-Trump and anti-Klan displays.

huntington beach white lives matter rally
An Evangelical Christian Donald Trump supporter carries flags at the site of a "White Lives Matter" rally on April 11, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. David McNew/Getty Images

Last week local residents discovered pamphlets advertising a "White Lives Matter" rally distributed on their doorsteps alongside propaganda for the Ku Klux Klan. One flier featuring the Klan's emblem said "White Lives Do Matter" and "say no to cultural genocide," the Times reported.

News of the planned white lives matter rally spread quickly on social media, with other groups making plans to counter-protest the event, including Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach.

On Sunday, dozens of counter-protesters arrived at the pier ahead of the rally, which was scheduled for 1 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m. police had declared an unlawful assembly.

The planned white lives matter rally was one of several scheduled for Sunday in dozens of cities, NBC's Brandy Zadrozny reported.

Despite being touted by organizers as rallies that would make "the whole world tremble," very few people actually showed up, NBC reported.

Like Huntington Beach, planned rallies in North Carolina, Philadelphia, and New Mexico also drew counter-protesters.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

