Police in Dedham investigating possible dog abandonment case

Police are investigating a case of potential abandonment after a dog was found in a park in Dedham.

Police say the dog, a female Pit Bull mix, was found in Paul Park around 4:30 p.m. April 12 without a collar, tags or microchip. No one has reported the dog missing, according to police.

The dog is about 2 years old.

Social media posts and other outreach efforts have failed to yield any leads, according to police.

“The Dedham Police Department takes the protection of its community very seriously – and that includes resident and visiting pets,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dedham Animal Control at (781) 751-9106 or Dedham Police at (781) 751-9300.

