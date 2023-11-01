Police: DeLand man arrested for openly carrying handgun at local nightclub

A DeLand man was arrested Tuesday night, accused of openly carrying a loaded handgun at a local business.

According to the police department, a concerned citizen who chose to remain anonymous flagged down DeLand officers just before 9 p.m. to report the incident.

The officers responded to Cafe DaVinci on W. Georgia Ave. and made contact with 22-year-old Michael Ribar.

Police say Ribar was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a visible handgun on his right hip.

According to DeLand police, open carrying of firearms is illegal under most circumstances.

As a safety precaution, the responding officers removed Ribar’s handgun from him and discovered there was a live round in the chamber.

In addition to the black 9mm handgun and ballistic vest, police say they seized three loaded magazines and a tactical belt with two sets of handcuffs, a baton, and a medical kit attached.

Ribar was trespassed from the business at the request of the owner and arrested for openly carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

Ribar was booked into the Volusia County jail on two counts of open carrying of weapons: one for the handgun and a second charge for carrying the baton.

He has since been released on a total of $1,000 bond.

