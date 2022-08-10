Police: Delivery driver dragged during carjacking in Wallingford

A man was dragged hundreds of feet after his car was stolen during a food delivery in Wallingford on Tuesday, police said.

The Wallingford Police Department responded to the area of 44 Chimney Hill Road for a suspicious vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Police found an older black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a trash bag covering the license plate. They attempted to pull the Honda over, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, officers responded to Chimney Hill and Sullivan Avenue for a reported carjacking and found a man who was suffering from several cuts to his head, knee and foot. He was treated on the scene by medical personnel.

Police learned he was trying to deliver food to an address in the area when he was confronted by two men. One of the men had an object in his hand when they tried to physically take his black Nissan Rogue from him, police said. The victim told the officers he was distraught and could not identify the object.

The man said he was dragged approximately 500 feet before letting go of the fleeing car. His stolen Nissan was recovered in Meriden a short time later, police said.

Police are looking for the Honda and asked anyone who sees it to contact Detective Sterback at 203-294-2856.