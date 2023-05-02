Police: Delray woman returns to former employer, steals cash from register

A former employee at a Delray Beach sub shop was arrested this week after she allegedly returned to the business to steal from the cash register.

Police say that Stephanie M. Gormley, 29, went to Surf Shack Subs & Smoothies on Southeast Fifth Avenue on Saturday morning, opened the cash register and took approximately $200 in cash. She then fled as a cook from the Surf Shack chased her. Gormley pushed the cook to the ground, then continued her escape, according to probable-cause affidavit made public Tuesday.

The sub shop’s owner told police officers that Gormley used to work there. He said he believed Gormley was responsible based on descriptions provided by current employees, and her ability to open the register.

The arrest affidavit did not specify what she did during her employment at the sub shop, or why she left the business. On Monday, police went to her home and she agreed to go to the police department to answer questions, the affidavit said.

While being questioned, Gormley allegedly admitted both to taking money from the cash register, and pushing the cook. She was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

