Police in Deming looking for missing 1-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police in Deming, New Mexico, are asking for help in finding a missing 1-year-old girl.

Brielle Lugo was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 on South Silver Street in Deming. Her height is not known and Brielle weighs about 30 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink onsie.

Brielle is believed to be with her grandmother, Veronica Martinez, 47, according to a news release sent out by New Mexico State Police.

They may be traveling to Arizona in a white 2006 Honda Accord with Arizona plates.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brielle Lugo is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-0356 or dial 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.