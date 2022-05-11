Police in Denton looking for person they say vandalized pregnancy resource center

Police in Denton are looking for the person they said vandalized a pregnancy resource center in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said somebody went to the Loreto House in the 1100 block of Bonnie Brae Street and sprayed “forced birth is murder” on a wall in purple spray paint and “not a clinic” on the door in white paint.

The footage from security cameras shows a person wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothes with what appears to be long, blonde hair walk up to the building and begin spraying graffiti.

Police said the person also painted a sign and three cameras at Loreto House. The pregnancy center provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and pregnancy and parenting classes. The center also has information about abortion procedures and alternative options and “support after abortion,” according to its website.

The center says on its website that it provides support to women “who are working through the aftermath of an abortion” by referring them to organizations to “begin your healing process.”

Police are asking anybody with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-388-8477 or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.