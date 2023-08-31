Police deny access to video from Bloomfield shooting

Aug. 30—BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield Police Department said it will not release video related from a July traffic incident that ultimately resulted in a 17-year-old being shot by a police officer.

The Davis County Attorney's Office ultimately ruled that the officer was legally justified when he shot the teen with his gun, based on evidence obtained by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Following the July 26 shooting, The Ottumwa Courier filed a public records request seeking video recorded by dash cameras and body-worn cameras from the police department.

According to a letter signed by Bloomfield Police Chief Zach Dunlavy received Tuesday, the department is refusing to release the public records, citing an "ongoing criminal investigation" as well as the fact the videos contain "a minor committing a delinquent act."

A law implemented in 2016 in Iowa stipulates that records pertaining to minors engaged in delinquent acts must remain confidential until a formal complaint is lodged in court. It wasn't immediately clear who is involved in the ongoing criminal investigation.

The department said "if circumstances change to allow the city to release the video," they still would lack the ability to edit video and would need to hire a third-party vendor to edit and redact portions of the video, at a cost assessed to The Courier likely to exceed $500.

Police waited nearly a week to identify the officer involved in the shooting, and waited nearly two weeks to release details about what occurred. To date, the juvenile who was shot has only been identified by initials. Police said he is expected to fully recover.

Police video footage, whether recorded on cameras mounted to police vehicle dashes or on the body of an officer, has been litigated in courts and before state boards. While draft legislation has been created, to date the Iowa Legislature has not taken action to clarify the public records law that predates the common practice of law enforcement agencies using dash cameras and body-worn cameras to record video of police business.

The public's desire to access such videos has likewise grown given multiple controversial police shootings and uses of roce around the country, and instances where initial police narratives leave out details that don't support their actions.

In Iowa, whether police release video of incidents varies greatly by department and situation. And many times, securing release of the video requires costly litigation by those seeking the records.

Recently in May, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office quickly provided video files to The Courier for no charge relating to a fatal high-speed motorcycle pursuit in May that began in Ottumwa and ended in Bloomfield.

Last year, the Centerville Police Department eventually released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that killed an adult male. The department initially declined to release video because the male's juvenile son was prevalent in the footage, but they ultimately worked with a Des Moines TV station to redact the video and released it to the media.

In 2019, local media successfully sued the Maquoketa Police Department over its refusal to release video of a traffic stop when officers found a then-Assistant Jackson County Attorney with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and beer cans in the vehicle. The attorney was ultimately cited for having an open container and given a ride back near her officer. A judge ordered the video's release because it would "give the public a fuller understanding of the incident in question."

Also in Maquoketa, police refused to release body camera video from their fatal shooting of 22-year-old Drew Edwards in June 2019. The video was ultimately released in connection with a federal wrongful death lawsuit that was settled for more than $4 million in 2020.

The Des Moines Police Department refused to release video of them fatally shooting Trevontay Jenkins, a 16-year-old. The teen was shot 14 times in December 2022 after police responded there for a domestic dispute involving a gun. The city's legal department said because the juvenile pointed a gun at officers, the entire video could not be released. They did release his name, however.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office fought for two years to withhold video of deputies fatally shooting Isaiah Hayes, a 25-year-old Wisconsin man, in 2018. They ultimately agreed to release the video as part of a settlement agreement with the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. The settlement included the county paying $109,000 to the council's attorneys.

Ongoing is a dispute in Sac County, Iowa over video of State Sen. Adrian Dickey's arrest for interference with official acts during RAGBRAI. The county attorney's office has so far declined to provide the video to requesting media, citing worries over protecting Dickey's right to a fair trial.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.