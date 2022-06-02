Police deny reports of active shooter in Wooster as 'false,' suspect arrested

Posts on social media stated an active shooter was present at Walmart in Wooster Thursday afternoon. Wooster Police said this was "false," and they arrested a suspect for making threats with a handgun on social media.

WOOSTER – Police arrested on Thursday an individual who made threats on social media with what appeared to be a firearm, the Wooster Police Department says.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Posts made on social media stated there was an active shooter situation at Walmart on Burbank Road, but the Wooster Police Department said this was not the case.

"There is NOT and has NOT been an active shooter at Wal-Mart," the department wrote on Facebook. "This information is FALSE."

