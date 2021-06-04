Police department announces annual award recipients

Jun. 3—JANESVILLE — The Janesville Police Department recognized its 2021 Police Department Award winners during a ceremony on Thursday, May 27, at Rotary Gardens.

Officer Timothy J. O'Leary was presented the Police Officer of the Year Award. O'Leary has worked for the police department for 26 years and currently serves as the SWAT assistant commander. He has also worked all three patrol shifts and served as a Field Training Officer, a Defense and Arrest Tactics instructor, Taser instructor, OC instructor, union president and a street crimes officer.

The Civilian Employee of the Year award was presented to Kristen M. Lee, who assists the Detective Bureau with daily administrative duties pertaining to investigations. She also helps with the annual report, courts, video requests, open records requests, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers events, Crime Stoppers tips analysis and front desk duties. Lee has been with the police department for eight years.

Sergeant Dean C. Sukus received the Award of Excellence at the ceremony. He currently supervises first the first shift patrol and has worked for the police department for 27 years. He also is a leader of the Mobile Field Force Team, the Honor Guard and K9 Program.

Other awards and recipients:

* The Exemplary Service Citation — Sergeant Robert C. Perkins II, Detective Kyle E. Austin, Officer Bryan P. Naber and Officer Mario J. Vitaioli.

* The Meritorious Service Citation — Sergeant Brian S. Vaughn, Officer Lyle R. Hollingshead, Officer Garrett J. Olsen, Officer Natalie A. Hollingshead and Officer John A. Martini Jr.

* Problem Oriented Policing Award — High Risks Offender Team, featuring Sergeant Jimmy G. Holford III, Officer Benjamin L. Fuhrmann, Officer Eric E. Grahn, Officer Garrett J. Olsen, Officer Ryan T. Jaremko, Officer Derek W. Mussey and Officer Jeremy A. Wiley.

* Law Enforcement Service Award: Citizen — Heather Egerstaffer and Emily Sylvester.

* Law Enforcement Service Award: Business — School District of Janesville.