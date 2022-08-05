Police department lays groundwork for firing of police captain accused of misconduct

PROVIDENCE – The city's police chief, Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., has called for the firing of a police captain who stands accused of slamming a prisoner's face into the pavement.

The department on Friday announced Clements' determination in a news release, which accuses Capt. Stephen J. Gencarella of six violations of rules, regulations, polices and standards of conduct.

A violation of the department's use-of-force policy and its training on use of force is prominent in the complaint served on the veteran officer, which represents the department's legal analysis of Gencarella's conduct in a case involving a 21-year-old arrestee on July 3.

The complaint, dated Aug. 3 and signed by Clements, cites a 51-second video that shows Gencarella and another officer Lt. Matthew Jennette "physically struggling" with Armando Rivas in an attempt to handcuff him.

The video, says the complaint, "shows that after Rivas was handcuffed and was lying face down in the prone position, you grabbed Rivas by his hair on the back of his head, pulled his head up from the pavement, and then forcefully slammed his head/face into the pavement."

The struggle took place during the city's fireworks show off India Point Park. At the time, police were trying to clear cars that had parked in the travel lane of an on-ramp to Route 195 West, according to a Providence police report obtained by The Providence Journal in July.

The report says Rivas reacted poorly when he was told that his Jeep Cherokee, which was abandoned on the on-ramp, was being towed. He climbed into the Jeep, refused to get out, pushed Lt. Matthew Jennette's arm away and yelled profanities at him, it says.

As Rivas struggled with both Jennette and Gencarella, the report says, he "continually" reached toward his waistband, where police later found he was carrying a serrated knife.

Rivas was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty. He was held for arraignment in District Court, Providence.

The complaint accusing Gencarella of misconduct raises questions about the truthfulness and completeness of reports that police initially compiled following the arrest of Rivas.

When Gencarella compiled a separate "After-Incident Report," he wrote that he had struck the back of Rivas' head with the heel of his hand, says the complaint.

That palm-strike mentioned in the "A.I.R.," the complaint says, is not seen in the video and the misconduct in the video is not the palm-strike that Gencarella described in the A.I.R.

The use of force that involved slamming Rivas' face into the pavement was not "described, noted or memorialized" in either the police report or the other incident report, says the complaint.

The department's investigation found that Gencarella violated the use-of-force policy and his conduct violated five other governing rules.

Gencarella's lawyer, Michael Colucci, declined to comment on the case. The city's lawyer, Vincent F. Ragosta Jr., said he had no comment to make other than to assert his readiness to follow through on the charges through the administrative process set out by the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

The department's release of the written complaint against Gencarella is a departure from other similar cases in the past.

Issued on Aug. 3, the complaint and notice gives Gencarella five days to submit a written request for a hearing.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police chief wants to fire Capt. Stephen J. Gencarella