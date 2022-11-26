Police departments face staffing shortages
Some communities across the nation are grappling with staffing shortages in their police departments. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
A Colombian judge has been suspended for three months after appearing half-naked and smoking a cigarette while in bed during a virtual court hearing.
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing. This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate. Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. In response, she said she was just expressing herself as a "braless and open-minded" woman. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Twitter
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Aaron Brink, the father of Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, told media that he 'praised' his son for 'violent behavior' when he was younger.
Auto body shops across the area tell Channel 11 this has been the “craziest year ever” for deer collisions, with many cars, trucks, and SUVs not expected to get repaired for months.
The passenger was reported missing by his sister around midday Thursday before the Coast Guard and neighboring vessels spotted him in the water hours later
The number of Asian residents living in Folsom nearly doubled in the last decade.
Spencer Tunick's latest work on Sydney's famous landmark hopes to raise awareness of skin cancer.
The exchange between the two came in a week that featured high-profile mass shootings at a Colorado nightclub and at a Walmart in Virginia.
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
"I was always overwhelmed by not knowing what to say after Christmas break when teachers would go around the room and ask what presents everyone got."View Entire Post ›
The week in extremism, from USA TODAY.
"Everyone knows that we're living through a nightmare," Julie Chrisley said before she and Todd Chrisley were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case
Police say they have identified a suspect but have not located him.
A state judge said the case qualifies as an exception to a Texas law that caps punitive damages.
Some 2,500 people took off their clothes on Saturday to pose for U.S. photographic artist Spencer Tunick at Sydney's Bondi Beach in an effort to raise awareness about skin cancer. Tunick, known for staging mass nude photo shoots at world landmarks, used a megaphone to direct attendees into several poses on the beach before many took a naked dip in the ocean. The New York-based artist collaborated with a charity on the naked art installation in a bid to raise awareness about melanoma, Australia's fourth most common form of cancer.
Gamers can play as Rittenhouse "using a highly specialized laser gun to strike down any turkey that spreads lies, propaganda, or liberal bias," says the developer.
A man is facing federal charges after he demanded another passenger pause her in-flight movie before putting a razor blade to her throat, officials say. According to the complaint, the woman's husband ran for help and she was able to break away. Christina Ruffini has the details.
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.