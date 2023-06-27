Police departments working together to share shooting intel

Jun. 27—Reports of gunfire have kept local police departments busy in 2023.

Police in Brunswick and Glynn County have responded to nearly 200 calls about shots being fired or about people brandishing guns in the first half of 2023.

Local law enforcement agencies are now pooling their resources and sharing information more than ever in an effort to make arrests and to combat violence and gang activity in the Golden Isles.

As of Friday, Glynn County police had responded to 100 calls this year where they could confirm someone had illegally fired a gun. The Brunswick Police Department had responded to 97 similar calls.

There were another 60 calls in the city in which officers responded to reports of shots being fired that are listed as unfounded, meaning they found no evidence of gunfire or learned that what the caller heard was something else.

The 197 calls in which gunfire was confirmed means Brunswick and Glynn County officers are responding to an average of 1.1 calls per day of a shooting.

That is why Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said local agencies are making a concerted effort to share information among themselves. Criminals don't adhere to city and county limits, he said.

"We're working hard to make arrests and working together with the other agencies to do it," he said.

The collaboration is not officially a task force, Jones said, but officers have been designated to ensure the free flow of pertinent information between agencies on open cases. The goal is to disrupt gang activity and put violent criminals behind bars, Jones said.

"The biggest thing is sharing intelligence so we can work better together and arrest these folks," Jones said.

Many of the calls for shots being fired result in officers arriving to collect evidence like shell casings or identifying bullet holes in vehicles or houses.

Some of the cases result in victims being injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

In the most serious of cases, five of them so far this year, people have been killed by gunfire. Three of those homicides have happened this month.

A homeless man, 39-year-old Christopher Suttles, was shot and killed in the woods behind an apartment complex off of Merchants Way in Glynn County on June 7.

A week later, on June 13, My'kal Ellis, a 16-year-old Brunswick High School student and football player, was shot and killed in front of his Brunswick home in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.

This past Wednesday, on June 21, Robert Slay, 35, was shot and killed in a house on I Street in Brunswick.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases, but Brunswick police have identified Breon Hartley, 21, of Jacksonville, as the suspected shooter in My'kal Ellis' murder.

Glynn County Police Chief Scott Ebner said it is important for local law enforcement agencies to support each other to bring criminals, especially violent ones, to justice.

"We are going to support the city in any role that is appropriate," he said.