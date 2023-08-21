Police deploy Taser against man following Oronoco attempted arson

Aug. 21—ORONOCO — A 47-year-old man was shocked with a Taser by law enforcement following a vehicle chase through Oronoco after the man allegedly tried to start a storage unit on fire, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to appear in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Aug. 21.

According to Parkin:

Law enforcement was called to an Oronoco storage unit facility around 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

After law enforcement arrived, the man got into a pickup and left the scene. During a short chase, the man ran several stop signs. At one point, he stopped and argued with police while moving his vehicle slightly forward. He then took off again and law enforcement lost the vehicle before finding it at the same storage unit.

The man was shocked with a Taser after he did not comply with law enforcement's orders and he was arrested.

A woman who was at the scene declined to cooperate with law enforcement.