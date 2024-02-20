Police deployed to Great Falls neighborhood after shooting outside Taco Bell

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department's High Risk Unit stage in front of a house on 9th Ave. S. where a shooting suspect was believed to be hiding

The quiet of a Great Falls neighborhood was disrupted Tuesday morning when members of the Great Falls Police Department’s High Risk Unit (HRU) descended upon a house near the intersection of 9th Ave. S. and 16th Street S. in search of a suspect implicated in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Roughly 20 officers in full tactical gear and aided by a drone, stun-grenades and an armored vehicle took up positions surrounding the single-story home at 1604 9th Ave. S. at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday. Six hours later they were still there, uncertain whether the fugitive they were looking for was in the home they had surrounded, and moving cautiously to ensure both law enforcement and the surrounding neighborhood were not exposed to significant danger.

“We heard there may be another person inside, but we don’t know for sure,” said Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) spokesperson Lt. Dough Mahlum. “It’s a slow methodical process with the High Risk Unit. They’re going to utilize all their tools and techniques that they have to make sure the scene is safe before we process the crime scene.”

Two officers with the Great Falls Police Department's High Risk Unit surveil a backyard on 9th Ave. S. in search of a shooting suspect

Mahlum said the incident began just after 1 a.m. Tuesday when at least a single gunshot rang out near the Taco Bell parking lot on 19th Street and 10th Ave. South. Five people were identified in the shooting, which left a victim in critical condition at Benefis Health System. The identity of the victim and specifics on their current medical condition have not been released.

“That’s kind of an ongoing situation at the hospital at the moment,” Mahlum said Tuesday morning, “so I don’t have additional information on that now, but I do know they are in critical condition.

Three suspects were taken into custody at the Great Falls Police Department, leaving a fourth still at large. At 9:20 a.m. GFPD announced the residence in question had been cleared, and that “a person of interest” had been taken into custody at another location.

Great Falls Police Department officers patrol the 9th Ave. S. neighborhood during the search for a shooting suspect.

Mahlum described the shooting as an “intertwined event” with the victim and suspects all acquainted with each other.

“At this point in time, we don’t know if there are others involved, but we don’t see any direct threat to the public,” he said. The person who was shot knew the suspects that are involved. We don’t believe it to be any type of random act or anything like that.”

GFPD did not provide any immediate information on the suspects’ identities or who was thought to have fired the weapon.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Police deployed to Great Falls neighborhood after overnight shooting