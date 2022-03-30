Police, deputies dodge bullets in separate incidents on Tuesday

Mar. 29—A man and two women were in custody Tuesday evening after two separate incidents — including a hotel homicide, carjacking and pursuit — led to bullets flying at authorities across the county.

In the early morning hours police arrested 43-year-old Donovan Bookout after he allegedly gunned down a security guard in a hotel hallway and carjacked someone else before getting into a shootout with pursuing officers.

Hours later and across town, Lizeth Iguado, 33, and Felicia Gonzales, 38, allegedly fired at a responding Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy after trying to carjack someone at gunpoint in the South Valley. The women were found hiding inside a mobile home after an hourslong manhunt that left multiple schools in the area locked down.

It was a busy day for law enforcement.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Bookout will be charged with an open count of murder, carjacking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the earlier incident, kicked off by a homicide in the hallway of the Ambassador Inn near Candelaria and Interstate 25.

Police Chief Harold Medina said, at some point during the car chase, Bookout flashed a gun at police. He said, soon after, Bookout and at least two officers exchanged gunfire during a foot pursuit before Bookout — who was not struck by gunfire — dropped his gun and surrendered.

Medina earlier described Bookout as a convicted felon with "an extensive criminal history." Online court records show he has multiple arrests since 2014, including for allegedly shooting a man, smoking methamphetamine inside a Walmart and — in a similar incident to Tuesday's — stealing a car and leading police on a chase while armed with a gun.

Most of the cases, aside from the drug paraphernalia possession, were dismissed for various reasons, including prosecutors not meeting deadlines and Bookout being found incompetent to stand trial in federal court.

Story continues

Recently, Albuquerque police had been looking for Bookout after he allegedly tried to shoot someone inside a room at the Motel 6, near Interstate 40 and Carlisle.

When Bookout opened fire Tuesday morning in the hallway of the Ambassador Inn, according to police, he didn't miss.

Medina said police were working an operation "proactively trying to address criminal activity" at the hotel when officers "basically drove up to a homicide in progress."

He said they were flagged down around 3:30 a.m. and told someone had been shot in the hallway. Medina said officers found a man shot to death inside and spotted a suspect, later identified as Bookout, running toward the frontage road.

"The individual did commit a carjacking which led to a short vehicle pursuit with Albuquerque police officers pursuing the suspect," he said. "During the pursuit the suspect did flash a firearm at officers through what appeared to be the window indicating to the officers that he was armed."

Medina said the suspect stopped on Candelaria and a foot pursuit ensued before police fired their weapons at Bookout, missing him. He said a firearm was found next to Bookout.

Medina said federal charges for Bookout are possible because he is a convicted felon and because of the carjacking. The last time Bookout faced federal charges, in a 2015 carjacking and police pursuit, the charges were dismissed after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

"Once again we're going to use the approach of hitting this from as many directions as we can with the criminal justice system," Medina said. "We'll get what we can in state court and we'll get anything that we can into federal court."

As for the Ambassador Inn, Medina said Albuquerque police will "continue to investigate and work on trying to clear out the criminal element from this hotel."

South Valley manhunt

The BCSO incident had the agency blaming the state's "broken criminal justice system" for two women's lack of "fear of prosecution" enough to shoot at a deputy during a traffic stop.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said the deputy wasn't struck by gunfire and Iguado and Gonzales are in custody.

Iguado is currently on probation after pleading guilty in 2020 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

It began around 10:15 a.m. when BCSO responded to reports of an attempted carjacking at gunpoint near Coors and Pajarito SW, according to deputies. Deputies tried to pull over the suspect vehicle, a black Jeep, soon after and were fired at from those inside.

BCSO said the Jeep was found abandoned nearby and the suspects, later identified as Iguado and Gonzales, were seen running onto a property in the 2000 block of Luchetti SW. Authorities surrounded the area and found Iguado and Gonzales inside a mobile home they had broken into on the property "to evade capture," according to deputies.

"Detectives are currently interviewing the suspects and compiling appropriate charges," the agency wrote on Facebook.