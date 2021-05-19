Police: Deputy shot, injured self during training exercise

May 18—ELKHART — An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy apparently shot herself in the leg while training Tuesday.

The 35-year-old officer had fired her duty pistol during a training exercise when she was struck during a training exercise around 1 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The officer was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. She was described as having minor injuries and was released after being treated.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident internally, the release shows.

The officer's name nor the location of the incident were released.

