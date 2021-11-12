Police: Derry Township bar patrons restrained man who assaulted bartender

Nov. 12—A 53-year-old Latrobe man was arrested by state troopers inside a Derry Township bar Thursday after he was accused of striking a female bartender who shut him off and asked him to leave, according to court documents.

Troopers reported in court documents that Todd A. Pynos was restrained by other bar patrons inside the bar after he is accused of punching the woman and breaking her glasses about 7:15 p.m. at Billie Bob's Oasis along the 2000 block of Route 981.

Trooper Luke Hanko said in court documents that other customers kept Pynos inside the bar until troopers arrived. In addition to breaking the bartender's glasses, Panko said the woman had a "swollen left cheek."

Hanko said the other bar patrons confirmed the assault after she asked him to leave the bar "because he had become unruly."

Hanko said that Panko when he was taken into custody and taken to the Kiski station for questioning he "screamed obscenities at numerous state troopers" and wanted to fight them.

In addition to simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and public drunkenness, Pynos was also charged with four counts of resisting arrest.

Pynos spent the night in the county prison before being released on $20,000 unsecured bond Friday after his arraignment.

Pynos could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 17.

According to online dockets, in 2012 Pynos was sentenced to serve three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide charges while driving under the influence of alcohol charges filed by state police in connection with a truck crash that killed a 35-year-old passenger on Jan. 27, 2004. The crash occurred along Bergman Road after the pair left a bar in New Derry, state police said..

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .