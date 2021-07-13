Police say Derry Township man broke into neighbors' home wielding knife

Jul. 13—A Derry Township man is being held without bond after state police said he broke into his neighbors' home and tried to attack two occupants with a knife, according to court papers.

Kenneth Copeland Johnson, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Troopers were called to Pine Street at 4 a.m. Monday. A man and woman told investigators they were awakened by banging on their door and unsuccessfully tried to hold it shut so Johnson, who was wielding a knife, couldn't get inside. They fled to a bedroom and each grabbed a golf club, using it to hit Johnson on the head to no avail, according to court papers.

The woman fled and the man used a small table to push Johnson out of the way to escape, police said. The pair went to a neighbor's house to call for help.

When troopers arrived, they found Johnson in the driveway holding a knife, refusing to put it down. Police said they used a Taser, causing him to injure himself with the knife when he collapsed, according to court papers.

Troopers said they used a tourniquet and bandaged the leg wound. Johnson was taken to a hospital for treatment.

District Judge Joseph DeMarchis denied bond during Johnson's arraignment later Monday morning to ensure public safety, according to online court records. A July 21 preliminary hearing is set. Johnson did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

It's the second time in less than nine months Johnson was arrested in connection with a knife attack. A bench warrant was issued when he failed to show up at a plea court hearing in February after state police said he cut his father with a machete during an argument on Oct. 27 in Derry Township, according to online court records.

His $10,000 bond was changed to unsecured in December, prompting his release from the county jail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .