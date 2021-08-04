Police say Derry Township man was intoxicated in 2018 crash that injured motorcyclist

Aug. 4—A Derry Township man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash almost three years ago that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Troopers said Orrin William Burbank, 41, was intoxicated and didn't have a valid drivers license, according to court papers. He is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving injury and related offenses.

Troopers said they were called to a two-vehicle crash Oct. 3, 2018, on Route 217 in Derry Township, about 2 miles from Burbank's home. Burbank told police he was driving a Toyota Corolla and made a left turn in front of a motorcycle that he claimed he didn't see, according to court papers.

Burbank told investigators he had smoked marijuana the previous day. During field sobriety tests, he appeared to be impaired, police said.

A blood test showed he had marijuana in his system, according to court papers. The motorcycle driver was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for what police described as severe injuries to his lower body.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burbank after the charges were filed in February 2019. He was being held Wednesday in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

An Aug. 11 preliminary hearing is set. Burbank did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania.

