Police say Des Moines police detective shot at while investigating crime

Des Moines police said one of the department's detectives came under fire Monday while investigating another crime.

According to a news release from department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek, the detective was in the 1900 block of Ninth Street "conducting follow-up related to an ongoing investigation" when he heard gunshots nearby.

The detective, in his unmarked police car, drove the short distance to Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue, where a person fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle, Parizek said.

"As the detective sought cover, the suspect vehicle fled the area at a high-rate of speed. The detective was not injured and his vehicle was not hit during this incident," he said.

The detective was uninjured in the incident, which occurred around 3:20 p.m. No arrest was reported and police said they were still investigating.

