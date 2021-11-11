Police: Des Moines teen was shot and killed by man he was attempting to rob; second teen charged with robbery

Two Des Moines teenagers were attempting to rob a man Sunday when their target fatally shot one of them, police said.

The two 15-year-olds, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, tried to rob a 21-year-old Des Moines man around 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 17th Street and Forest Avenue, according to a news release from Des Moines police.

The victim shot the teen who had the gun, the news release said. That boy, who has not been identified, died Tuesday.

The other 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree robbery. He also has not been identified, and police said a waiver to adult court is pending.

