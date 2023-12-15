Police descend on Bellingham hotel to arrest man wanted in Skagit County drug investigation

Several law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man with multiple warrants in Bellingham on Tuesday.

Bellingham police put out an alert through social media for people to stay away from the Morning Glory Inn and Suites off Baker and Meridian Street at 3:28 p.m. Dec. 12 due to police activity. The alert was cleared at 3:35 p.m., and authorities announced that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Police arrested Jacob Robert Anders, 35, who was wanted for multiple warrants. Anders has been investigated by the Skagit County Inter-local Drug Enforcement Unit since 2021 for charges related controlled substances.

Anders had initially barricaded himself in his second-story room at the hotel. Bellingham SWAT officers launched gas through the window of the room, forcing him outside, where he was detained by police, Megan Anders with Bellingham Police said.

“During a recent attempt to take him into custody in Snohomish County, Mr. Anders was reported to have rammed police vehicles and nearly ran over a law enforcement officer,” Deb Slater with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said. “Based on this knowledge, law enforcement took appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Anders is currently in custody at Skagit County Jail.