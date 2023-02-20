Police describe woman’s death at Altamonte Springs hotel as ‘suspicious’

Police are conducting an investigation after someone reported a woman’s death at a hotel over the weekend in Seminole County.

Officers responded to the Altamonte Springs Hotel and Suites along Douglas Avenue, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Channel 9 watched as detectives gathered in the parking lot outside of the hotel Sunday night.

READ: Affidavit: Florida woman waves loaded gun at McDonald’s drive-thru over free cookie

Police did not share specifics on the case but called the death “suspicious.”

A spokesperson said the case remained “active” and that the department was waiting on results from the Seminole County Medical Examiner.

READ: Backup of rental car reservations leaves travelers stranded at Orlando International Airport

Channel 9′s Jeff Levkulich is working to collect more details from police and will continue to provide live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon and on WFTV.com.

See a map of the scene below:

READ: Proposed bill bans Florida dogs from sticking heads out car windows

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.