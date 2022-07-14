Police destroy illegal marijuana near Central Point

Jul. 14—A raid near Central Point uncovered more than 5,000 illegal marijuana plants, two guns and fire hazards such as illegal electrical wiring and a trash burn pile surrounded by dry weeds, according to police.

Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team detectives plus Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies served a search warrant in the 6000 block of Foley Lane early Tuesday morning.

They found approximately 5,014 illegal marijuana plants in 21 temporary greenhouses — sometimes called hoop houses — and two permanent greenhouses. The search also revealed 100 pounds of processed black-market marijuana, a rifle and a handgun, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The illegal marijuana was destroyed at the site using a tractor with a shredding device attached, according to the sheriff's office.

Subjects at the scene were detained, interviewed and released. Detectives identified additional suspects and investigations are ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson County Code Enforcement levied $61,000 in fines for unapproved marijuana production, greenhouses, outbuildings and electrical hazards. There were also illegally occupied RVs at the property, solid waste and burn piles for household trash, the sheriff's office said.

Photos from the bust show a mound of burned trash encircled by tall, dried-out weeds, brush and trees.

The raid was the result of a monthslong investigation. The operation had no licenses for growing, handling or processing marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Focused on the black market marijuana trade in the Rogue Valley, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team is a multi-agency task force funded by a grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. The team includes personnel from the sheriff's office, Medford Police Department and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.