Police detail arrest in Clearwater Beach surf shop shooting that killed 1

A fatal shooting in a busy Clearwater Beach surf shop began with a punch and escalated into gunshots, police said.

Rodney Sweeney, 22, punched a man on the second floor of the Surf Style shop on Tuesday and, in retaliation, 20-year-old Johnathan Stanley pulled out a gun and shot Sweeney multiple times, Clearwater police Chief Daniel Slaughter said at a news conference Thursday.

“So this battery occurred, but this battery is no excuse for pulling out a firearm and doing the behavior Johnathan did, and based on some of his movements prior to the battery occurring, it appears very likely he intended to utilize that firearm from the get-go,” Slaughter said.

Police also arrested a man who they say helped Stanley try to evade arrest, Slaughter said.

Police announced Wednesday evening that Stanley had been identified as the suspect in the shooting and was wanted on a second-degree murder charge. Less than an hour later, police reported that Stanley had been arrested at the Clearwater Mall.

At Thursday’s news conference, Slaughter provided more details about what led up to the shooting and how the investigation unfolded.

Slaughter said that Stanley and Sweeney were part of two groups that did not appear to know each other and might have exchanged words earlier in the day.

“There was some type of verbal contact that may have occurred throughout the day that we’re still getting to the bottom of,” Slaughter said.

The groups ended up on the second floor of the Surf Style at 315 S Gulfview Blvd. around 8 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured Sweeney punching a person who was with Stanley. Then, Slaughter said, Stanley pulled out a handgun and fired three times, hitting Sweeney twice.

Stanley then discarded the gun and left the store, Slaughter said. Sweeney’s brother, who was in the store at the time, picked up the gun and ran after Stanley to try to find him. The brother eventually went home with the gun and later turned it over to detectives, Slaughter said.

Zayah Massucci, 19, a worker on Clearwater Beach, helped Stanley escape the area, Slaughter said. Stanley stayed at Massucci’s home overnight. Stanley gave Massucci his car keys to his vehicle, still parked on Clearwater Beach, and Massucci went to get it, Slaughter said.

A Clearwater police analyst tracked Stanley’s car and police were able to follow Massucci back to his home. In an interview with police, Massucci told police he was aware of the shooting on Tuesday and he intentionally helped Stanley escape, Slaughter said.

Stanley was taken into custody at Clearwater Mall Wednesday night.

Records show he was being held Thursday in the Pinellas County Jail, with bond set at $750,000.

Massucci, of Clearwater, was arrested on charges of being an accessory after the fact and marijuana possession. Massucci was released Thursday after posting $5,150 bail, records show.

No one else has been arrested in connection to the incident, according to Slaughter.