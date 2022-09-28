Police detail investigation as Geistown murder trial continues

Sep. 28—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Testimony continued Tuesday in the homicide trial against Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27, with a Cambria County jury hearing testimony about the search for Denise Williams and the wounds she sustained.

Gorgone is accused of stabbing Williams to death in his Geistown Borough apartment last April when she went to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him.

Officer Connor Holliday, of the Johnstown Police Department, testified that he was dispatched to a missing persons report on Pine Street in the night hours of April 5, 2021.

Holliday said that he took interest in how Williams' daughter described her and her habits, and that she did not have any known issues with any individuals and wasn't on drugs.

The officer said he drove across the city to Sheridan Street in the Oakhurst section of the city and went to the location where Williams' daughter had tracked her phone.

Holliday testified that he exited his vehicle and began calling the phone, which he then found on the ground in a turnaround lot after hearing it vibrate.

He said that there is normally a tractor-trailer parked in that area, and it is located near train tracks with high brush, which made him concerned.

Holliday added that the area is not a place where someone could just drop a phone as an individual would have to drive to the area or throw the device.

Finding her car

Johnstown Police Sgt. Daniel Price testified that he was contacted by Holliday to respond to the scene and help with the investigation.

Price said that he contacted Johnstown police detectives because of the level of suspicion in the case.

After police searched the area for Williams and her 2019 Chevrolet Trax, they began a wider search for the vehicle, according to Price.

An officer retrieved the car's location on Hoyt Street in Richland Township, at which time Price said he contacted Richland Township police to secure the vehicle.

Once Price and another officer arrived at the vehicle after 10 p.m., he said he noticed brand new surgical masks outside of the vehicle, which he found odd, the window down and signs that the vehicle had recently been occupied. Further inspection of the vehicle showed blood inside the vehicle and suspected cocaine in the center console.

Testing conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, that was read into record, showed that the baggie had tested positive for fentanyl.

Price said that the vehicle was sealed and secured and towed for further searching at a later date.

Detailing her injuries

Officer Gregory Kesleyak, of the Geistown Borough Police Department, said he learned of the incident and was informed by Price of the connection to a residence in the borough. Kesleyak said he located Gorgone's vehicle and the vehicle he told Williams to meet him by, then he and another officer gained entry to Gorgone's apartment.

Kesleyak said that officers saw blood on the bathroom door, and he noticed an odor and a blue comforter with something wrapped inside.

When the officer pulled back the comforter, he said he saw Williams with her hair covered and matted with blood. The scene was then secured.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green read into the record details on Williams' death certificate, listing the manner of death as a homicide and cause as exsanguination — severe loss of blood — from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. April 6, 2021.

Green also read into record a toxicology report from ForensicDx done at the time of Williams' autopsy that showed no substances in her system except for blood pressure medication and caffeine.

Forensic pathology expert Dr. Willis Asthon Ennis took the jurors through a description of each of the 68 wounds on Williams' body. Ennis showed jurors where on the body each wound was and described each.

He explained that due to abrasions and other small markings, both he and the individual who wrote the original autopsy report were "on the fence" about the number of wounds Williams sustained — which is why he stated "at least" 68 as a minimum.

Ennis said that in addition to the sharp-force injuries, Williams' body also showed signs of blunt force trauma — as if she had been struck with a hand. He said she had abrasions on several parts of her body, several teeth had been knocked loose and a denture had been broken.

Capt. Rick Pollino, of the Richland Police Department, said he apprehended Gorgone at the Sheetz store in Richland Town Center around 11 a.m. without incident after he was working out of the Walmart loss prevention office to obtain a current photo of Gorgone to distribute to law enforcement.

The store manager called and informed Pollino that Gorgone had been in the store and then called Pollino again to inform him that Gorgone had returned.

As Pollino was calling other officers for assistance, the store manager told Pollino that the individual was attempting to enter vehicles.

When Gorgone first encountered Pollino, he told him his name was Vince, but later told the officer his name was Josh.

Cambria County Detective Bill Hines later interviewed Gorgone.

During Hines' testimony, pictures of a cut on Gorgone's forehead were shown

Gorgone told Hines that he and Williams disagreed on the price of the refrigerator, and Williams began screaming and then grabbed the knife and swung it at him.

He told the detective he later grabbed her to calm her down and the two ended up on the floor beneath his bed — near where the fridge was located.

He told the detective that he blacked out and that he had to protect himself, and added that when he came to, he was on top of Williams and had stabbed her.

Hines told the court that, based on the facts gathered in the case, he did not believe that Williams attacked Gorgone.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.