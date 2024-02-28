Police provide new details after arrests made in Bellingham drive-by shooting

New details are available following The Bellingham Herald’s initial reporting of a drive-by shooting in Bellingham over the weekend.

The shooting occurred at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, near the 2400 block of East Bakerview Road.

Video surveillance of the shooting showed a gun being fired from the passenger side of a black, 2016 Subaru Impreza, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a vehicle matching this description in the 100 block of Telegraph Road around 3:49 p.m. the same day. The deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle, meaning they took up cover positions and talked the occupants out of the car one at a time instead of walking up to the vehicle, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Glock 19 handgun and a Smith & Wesson pistol, along with ammunition and magazines, according to Murphy. It is unknown which weapon may have been used in the shooting.

The target of the shooting was unknown, and no injuries were reported, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy. Multiple bullet holes were found in the walls of a building. The address of that building has not yet been released to The Herald.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Police had also not confirmed the exact number of shots fired in the shooting.

The occupants of the vehicle were Michael Raymond King, 42, and Chomreun Sok, 41, both from Seattle. They were both arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting and first-degree malicious mischief. The two remain in custody at Whatcom County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.