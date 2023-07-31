Police to provide new details after deadly shooting at Kettering gas station
Kettering police are expected to provide new details Monday after a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday morning.
The Kettering Police Department announced it will be hosting a news conference at 2 p.m.
Kettering police and medics were dispatched at 6:09 a.m. to the 2300 block of Smithville Road on initial reports of a shooting at the BP gas station, a Kettering Police spokesperson said.
When officers arrived, the victim was dead and the suspect had left the scene.
A person of interest has been detained for questioning, the spokesperson told News Center 7.
The shooting remains under investigation.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.