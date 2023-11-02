Police give details in shooting of slain cyclist in Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial

An Austin police sergeant testified Thursday about where Anna Moriah Wilson was struck when she was shot and killed in East Austin in May 2022.

One bullet entered the left side of Wilson's face and exited her left jaw, a second gunshot entered her right temple and exited near her chin, and a third shot entered her chest and exited her back, said Sgt. Timothy Price. He said he learned the information from the Travis County medical examiner's office after an autopsy on Wilson's body.

Caitlin Cash, a friend of Wilson's, found her body after the slaying.

Price was testifying during the second day of the trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, who has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Wilson, a professional cyclist known to friends as Mo. If convicted, Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison. Wilson had briefly dated Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, when Armstrong and Strickland had broken up for a short time.

Where Moriah Wilson was found

Police crime specialist Caitlin Longoria testified earlier Thursday that she took pictures of two shell casings and a possible fired bullet in the kitchen of the East Austin garage apartment where Wilson's body was found on May 11, 2022.

Longoria also said she photographed another shell casing and what appeared to be a spent bullet on the floor of the bathroom of the small home. Prosecutors have not said which room they think Wilson was in when she was first shot.

Price testified that after an investigator from the medical examiner's office arrived at the scene, they found a bullet in Wilson's hair. He also said that none of the nearby residents reported hearing gunshots that night.

Price said that another crime scene investigator swabbed Wilson's bike at the scene for DNA. The bike was found a few yards from the garage apartment laying on its side in the middle of bamboo, police have said. During opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors said the DNA found on the bike was "highly likely" to have come from Armstrong.

Another prosecution witness, Austin police detective Rolando Ramirez, testified Thursday that he got video from a neighbor's Ring camera that showed a black Jeep driving slowly in an alley by the garage apartment. Prosecutors have said the SUV belonged to Armstrong and that GPS data show it was in the area shortly before Wilson was killed.

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, was killed May 11, 2022, at an East Austin home where she was staying to prepare for a cycling race.

Ramirez said he could not tell from the video who was driving the Jeep or if there were any other occupants inside.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ramirez testified that he thought Wilson's killing was "more of a personal thing or more of anger type of shooting."

He said he determined that because there was no forced entry, no signs of a struggle and nothing to show that someone was trying to steal items. He said the nature of Wilson's wounds made him think it was not a robbery, but he did not provide further details.

Defense attorney Mark Pryor asked Ramirez if he knew if the door to the garage apartment had been locked before Wilson was killed. Ramirez said he did not.

Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with murder in the shooting death of Anna "Mo" Wilson.

On Thursday, defense attorney Rick Cofer asked crime scene specialist Katie Ferrara why Wilson's bike was taken to the Police Department without any protective covering on it. Ferrara said police did not have any bags big enough for the bike.

Ferrara had testified that there were no track marks in the grass that led to where the bike was located. She said she did not know how the bike got there.

David Harris, owner of Austin home where Moriah Wilson was killed, testifies

The man who owned the house where Wilson was staying, David Harris, also testified Thursday. He said he told police at the scene that he was in his garage when he heard the door of the apartment where Wilson was staying slam and then he heard someone rushing down the garage apartment's stairs. He said he then heard "what he perceived" was a bicycle whisking by. Harris said he had been smoking marijuana in the garage.

Prosecutor Guillermo Garcia said, "I hate to ask you this, but did you kill Moriah Wilson?" Harris said he did not kill her.

Prosecutors later played a Ring camera video in court on Thursday from a neighbor on Maple Avenue that recorded screams followed by two gunshots and then a third gunshot all around 9:15 p.m. The neighbor, Michael Donlin, testified that he was inside his house at the time and did not hear the screams and gunshots. Other videos recorded on his Ring camera that night showed a black SUV passing by his home at least three times between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 11.

Prosecutors have said Wilson got home from a swim with Strickland at about 8:36 p.m. and sent her last text message to a podcaster at 9:13 p.m. on May 11. The friend she was staying with testified on Wednesday that she got home around 9:54 p.m. and called 911 after discovering Wilson's body in the bathroom.

Wilson, 25, was in Austin from San Francisco to prepare for a race near Stephenville, about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth. She had just returned to her friend's home after swimming at Deep Eddy Pool when surveillance video showed a vehicle resembling Armstrong's Jeep pull up to the home on Maple Avenue, prosecutor Rickey Jones said Wednesday in his opening statement.

Jones said a gun found at the house Armstrong shared with Strickland was the one used to kill Wilson. He said Armstrong knew that Wilson was in Austin because Armstrong had access to Strickland's phone messages, including ones he sent to Wilson when she was in town.

Defense attorney Geoffrey Puryear said in his opening statement Wednesday that no one had ever seen Armstrong with Wilson at the time she was killed, and that no surveillance video showed Armstrong at the scene of the shooting, even though there were several cameras around.

