Police detain 2 people for shooting, killing man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it detained two people for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

A man was shot in the 3100 block of Fairview Park Dr. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should reach out to FCPD.

