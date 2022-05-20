Police detain Greely student who threatened to shoot 3 students

May 20—A Greely High School student was detained by police Thursday after threatening to shoot three other students.

The student walked up to the students, made comments about shooting them, and then referenced having a gun in a backpack, Maine School Administrative District 51 Superintendent Jeffrey Porter said in a letter to the school community Thursday night.

Administrators and the school's on-site resource officer immediately responded after being alerted by a teacher and the student was handcuffed by police and detained, Porter said, adding that no gun or weapon was found on school grounds.

Porter said quick actions taken by school officials and police were justified given the gun violence incidents that have been occurring throughout the country.

"Based on the seriousness of the threat and potential imminent safety risk, the student was handcuffed by police and detained," Porter said. "The Cumberland Police Department has opened an investigation into the matter and the school has taken appropriate disciplinary measures."

He did not identify the student by gender, age or grade.

It was not clear from Porter's statement whether the student was arrested or charged. A message left for Chief Charles Rumsey late Thursday night was not returned.

"I know the information in this letter may be unsettling for some," Porter wrote. "Please know that school safety has long been a priority in MSAD 51 and that our district's Safety and Security Committee, Leadership Team, Board of Directors, and faculty/staff are committed to a learning environment that is responsive to any and all safety concerns that arise."