Update: Police find, detain man from 'suspicious incident' at Resurrection Catholic School

Authorities are trying to identify an unknown male they say was involved in a suspicious incident at Resurrection Catholic Church and private school in Lakeland on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Polk County Sheriff's Office reported at 3:50 p.m the man has been identified and detained. He is being questioned by the sheriff's office at this time.

"We know now after locating this person that there was not, and is not, any threat to the students or staff at the school today," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the afternoon news release.

Judd said more details about pending charges will be released later in the investigation.

Previously:

Polk County Sheriff's Office and Lakeland Police Department are seeking the public's help to quickly identify a man seen at Resurrection Catholic Church and private school.

The man was spotted during a "suspicious incident" about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the church and campus, 3720 Old Highway 37, Lakeland. No further details about the nature of the incident are being released at this time.

"At this point in time the school, students, and faculty are safe," PCSO said in a news release.

The is the car authorities say was driven by a man who showed up at Resurrection Catholic Church and school shortly after noon Wednesday in what authorities are calling a suspicious incident.

The man left the site in a four-door sedan. The Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the person and vehicle as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about this or who can identify this person and vehicle should contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous, individuals can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

Dial **TIPS (8447) from your cell phone

Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip"

Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

