Police detain more than 900 people at anti-war protests across Russia - monitoring group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Boris Nemtsov
    Boris Nemtsov
    Russian scientist, statesman and liberal politician (1959-2015)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police detained more than 900 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 44 Russian cities on Sunday, raising the total since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to over 4,000, independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Sunday's protests coincided with the seventh anniversary of the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. Some of Sunday's arrests took place at an improvised memorial just outside the Kremlin at the site where Nemtsov was shot, a Reuters witness said.

The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years.

Nemtsov was a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow's support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, which ultimately led to what Putin labels a "special operation" to protect the two separatist regions although his troops are fighting in wider Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western allies have slapped unprecedented sanctions in response to Russia's land, sea and air invasion.

Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday as Ukrainian fighters defending the city of Kharkiv said they had repelled an attack by invading Russian troops.

More than 100,000 people protested in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, after thousands rallied on Saturday in places from Sydney to Lisbon and Washington, and with more anti-war protest planned in the afternoon.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine invasion spotlights the delicate state of democracy

    The secretary-general of the United Nations opened the most recent annual meeting of Earth’s leaders with a bleak assessment of the planet’s state of affairs. Guterres’ message to the U.N. General Assembly takes on even more relevance with the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s invasion advances the anti-democratic trend – one that has seen strongmen, some elected, prod their nations toward dictatorship and ignore once-solid democratic norms.

  • Russian police arrest anti-war protesters in Saint Petersburg

    Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine.

  • Protesters across the world rally for Ukraine

    STORY: Demonstrations took place in Germany and Spain as Russia's attack on Ukraine entered its fourth day.Russia calls its actions a "special operation".

  • Kyiv under curfew as Russians shell outskirts, some still trying to leave

    The streets of central Kyiv lay almost deserted in the winter sunshine on Sunday, with residents ordered to stay in shelters as Russian forces continued to shell the city's outskirts, although some were still trying to leave despite the curfew. On the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the capital was still in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people despite Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. At Kyiv's main railway station, hundreds of stranded passengers waited for trains to take them west, away from the fighting, watched over by a heavy guard of black-clad police armed with assault rifles.

  • Putin nuclear alert order part of pattern of made-up threats, U.S. says

    President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert is part of a pattern of Moscow manufacturing threats to justify aggression, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday. The United States is open to providing additional assistance to Ukraine, Psaki said.

  • Czechs refuse to play Russia in 2022 World Cup play-offs: FA

    The Czech Football Association said Sunday the national team would not play Russia in a potential 2022 World Cup play-off in March following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

    Fox News host says her appointment would ‘send a very clear message that you don’t like the country you run’

  • Boris Johnson would lose seat in general election 'wipeout' for Tories, poll suggests

    The survey suggested Johnson's Tories currently stand to win their lowest number of seats in a general election since 2005, amid the Partygate fallout.

  • Europe moves to close its skies to Russian planes

    The ban on Russian jets comes as the airline industry continues to grapple with the effects of the global pandemic that is still straining demand for travel. Germany and France joined Britain, the Nordics and Baltic states in announcing bans on Russian use of their airspace, a major escalation in a tactic by mostly NATO allies to wage economic war against Putin in retaliation for the invasion.

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky Agrees to Peace Talks, as Putin Puts Nuclear Forces on High Alert

    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty ImagesAs the body count rises in Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office announced the two sides would meet somewhere on the Belarusian border. No date was included in the announcement, which came after Zelensky said he would agree to talk but not in Belarus territory, which Russia has been using to launch attacks on his nation. Russia earlier said they had sent a negotiation team to Belarus to await Zelensky’s app

  • Over 3,000 Russians arrested for protesting attack against Ukraine

    More than 3,000 Russians have been arrested in cities around the country for protesting Russia's attack against Ukraine. OVD-Info, a Russian protest monitoring organization, said in a post on Twitter Saturday afternoon that 3,093 people had been arrested in Russia for protesting the country's invasion of Ukraine since it began overnight Wednesday.On Thursday, the first day of the invasion, at least 1,967 Russians were arrested for protesting,...

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict updates: Fighting continues across Ukraine on second day of Russian advance

    Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as the Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help.

  • U.S. ambassador to U.N.: Putin's nuclear order "totally unacceptable"

    "It just means that we have to ramp up our efforts here at the United Nations and elsewhere to hold him accountable," she said.

  • Asian-American Dancer Attacked En Route To Off Broadway Theater In Apparent Hate Crime

    An Asian-American dancer en route to a first-performance celebration at New York’s Public Theater was attacked Wednesday night in what theater officials describe as the latest “disgusting and heartbreaking” incident “in a long history of violence against Asian Americans.” The dancer, who was not identified, was attacked near Seward Park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, […]

  • A Pair of Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s Altered for Michael Jordan’s Broken Foot Could Fetch $1 Million at Auction

    Worn by the GOAT in a 1986 game, the signed shoes have an uneven number of eyelets and soles designed to help cushion the injured foot.

  • Ukrainian ambassador to the US calls on American businesses to cut ties with Russia

    Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday called on American businesses to cut their ties with Russia as a way of supporting her country as it fends off Russia's military invasion.Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Markarova expressed gratitude for the support that the international community has given Ukraine so far, but said more defensive weapons and more sanctions were still needed.Markarova said Russia needed to "clearly see...

  • Protests resume as Russia seeks to quash invasion critics

    Protesters took to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and across Russia on Friday to decry the invasion of Ukraine, even as authorities sought to suppress the spreading antiwar sentiment and project an image of strength and righteousness. The largest demonstration erupted in St. Petersburg, where several hundred people spontaneously gathered in the city center, chanting “No to war!” as police in full riot gear detained one protester after another. The OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests counted 437 detentions in 26 Russian cities, including 226 in Moscow and 130 in St. Petersburg.

  • Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien and More Induct John Mulaney into ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club

    John Mulaney was welcomed into “Saturday Night Live’s” five-timers club with a sketch that featured suprise appearances by Conan O’Brien, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Candice Bergen, Steve Martin and Elliott Gould. The group of veteran past “SNL” hosts hazed Mulaney before handing him a coveted royal blue smoking jacket with a large numeral 5 embrodered […]

  • These 3 Income ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Investors looking for good, reliable income can get the job done right with a collection of only three funds.

  • Polar bear club holds beach-themed skate at ice rink in NYC

    For the first time ever on Saturday, the famous swim club ditched the ocean and went to Wollman Rink in Central Park instead.