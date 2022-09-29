Police detain person following social media threat of shooting at Edison High in Fresno

Police said they arrested a young person who made threats to shoot students at Edison High School in Fresno on Thursday.

Police tweeted around 8:15 a.m. that they had arrested someone who made the threat and would be beefing up patrols in the area.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said it was not immediately clear if the person making the threat was an Edison High student, but that he had been detained.

“There is no threat at the school,” she said. “We are increasing patrols to alleviate fears and for safety precautions.”

Someone made police aware of a social media post in which the person made threats, and student resource officers and officials with Fresno Unified School District got involved, she said.

In an email obtained by the Ed Lab, Edison High Principal Joey Munoz said that as soon as his team was made aware of the threat, they reported it to law enforcement.

The Fresno Police Department tweeted that the department began “investigating immediately” after they learned of the threat.

“PD is increasing their presence in the area, and we will have added FUSD safety at Edison today,” said FUSD spokesperson Nikki Henry said in a text to The Bee’s Education Lab.

There’s no “current threat to Edison or any other Fresno Unified school,” she said.

This threat comes a day after a shooting at an Oakland campus that left six injured.

Fresno police responded to another shooting threat reported at Bullard High School earlier in September, although that report proved to be a hoax. Schools in Santa Barbara, Stockton, Chula Vista and Santa Rosa also received similar hoax calls.

Last week at Clovis High, a “suspicious phone call” also prompted officials to order students to shelter in classrooms as police officers investigated the campus. No credible threat against the school was found.