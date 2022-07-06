Police arrest driver after a vehicle hits 3 adults and a child in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police detained a driver after a vehicle hit three adults and one child who were walking Tuesday evening in downtown Louisville, police say.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said "it appears several were in critical condition" after a motorist struck "multiple pedestrians" by Second and East Market streets just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims, whose ages were not provided, were taken to UofL Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital, according to Ruoff.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating, and Ruoff said officers "have detained an individual in connection with the incident," with more updates expected "as they become available."

"The adult male driver has been taken into custody and will charged accordingly, as impairment is a factor," Ruoff later said, adding the man, who had not immediately been identified, was taken to Metro Corrections.

