Police detain suspect connected to dead man who was stabbed in southwest Fresno

A man died after getting stabbed Saturday night in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police received 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. of a stabbing victim near the area of the Elm Avenue-Reverend Chester Riggins Avenue intersection.

Officers located the man, who is believed to be 40 years old, and provided first aid before the Fresno Fire arrived to assist in the medical aid.

The man, however, died.

It was not immediately known why the man was stabbed, but Lt. Zeb Price said there was a disturbance that occurred in the neighborhood.

But Fresno police said they have a suspect in custody after officers investigated the area that led them to a liquor store. Detectives are looking further into security videos from the nearby neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.