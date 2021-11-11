Police detain suspect in West Hartford shooting

Police said they have detained a suspect after someone was seriously injured in a shooting in West Hartford Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Maplewood Avenue about 9 p.m., police said. A 911 caller told dispatchers someone had been shot at a home there and needed help.

Police and other first responders arrived, and the wounded person was rushed to the hospital to be treated for what police said appeared to be serious injuries.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police said they “took a suspect into custody for his involvement” in the shooting. They had not charged him because they were still investigating.

Maplewood Avenue is next to Whiting Lane Elementary School on the east side of town. It sits between Farmington Avenue and Boulevard, and is seven blocks from the Hartford line.

