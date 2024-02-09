Police detains injured Russian near Avdiivka during evacuation – photo

The police jointly with soldiers, which were headed to the rescue of an injured civilian, have detained an injured Russian soldier from the Storm-Z unit.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "The police jointly with the military were headed to the rescue of an injured civilian. In the street they saw a man wearing a Russian uniform and detained him.

The occupier is from Tatarstan and was prosecuted in Russia for causing grievous bodily harm. So the occupier with an alias Melkiy (Small) arrived in Ukraine to participate in combat action – he was promised amnesty."

Details: The soldier fought in the Storm-Z penal division. His task was to carry his injured fellow soldiers from the battlefield.

However, he came under fire from the Defence Forces of Ukraine himself, got injured, lost his bearings and got lost.

He received medical help and was taken to the joint group of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for Investigating War Crimes.

All Photos: National Police of Ukraine

