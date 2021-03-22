A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

Sinéad Baker
Jennifer Heinl
A photo shared by the FBI of Jennifer Heinl and a man identified as Kenneth Grayson. FBI

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she took part in the January Capitol riot.

  • The FBI said Jennifer Heinl was inside the Capitol rotunda and was photographed with another man.

  • Det. Michael Heinl is not part of the investigation, and his chief said he asked his wife not to go.

A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man during the Capitol riot.

Jennifer Heinl - the wife of Detective Michael Heinl of Pennsylvania's Shaler Township Police Department and part of the FBI Pittsburgh office's Violent Crimes Task Force - is accused of taking part in the January 6 insurrection.

Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, court documents show.

The FBI said in court documents filed last Wednesday that it identified Heinl through her association with a man identified as Kenneth Grayson, and shared a photo of the two together that it said was obtained from Grayson's iPad.

Det. Heinl filed for divorce in February, records filed at the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas show, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He is not part of the investigation. And Sean Frank, the chief of the Shaler Township Police Department, said earlier this month that Det. Heinl had asked his wife not to go to the pro-Trump rally that preceded the insurrection.

A FBI spokeswoman told the Post-Gazette said her office had no comment on Heinl.

The FBI said Heinl was seen on restricted Capitol grounds, and inside the Capitol rotunda while wearing a red long-sleeve jersey bearing "Trump 20" on the back. It reviewed security-camera footage and police bodycam footage, court documents show.

The FBI said that it also looked at Facebook Messenger exchanges between Heinl and Greyson, where they discussed their plans to travel to Washington, DC, including renting a vehicle and a hotel.

Heinl later told the FBI that she did not enter the Capitol building.

But the FBI said that its evidence shows "there is probable cause to believe that Heinl was present inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, during the riot and related offenses that occurred at the US Capitol Building."

She said she had traveled to Washington on January 5 and returned the next day, court documents said.

She said that she and Grayson then fell out of touch - that she had travelled to the rally alone and stayed in a separate hotel from Grayson - but that she saw Grayson at the pro-Trump rally.

A pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol hours after Trump addressed them at the rally and encouraged attendees to "fight like hell."

They stormed the building, forcing lawmakers to be evacuated while voting to confirm President Joe Biden's election victory. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died.

